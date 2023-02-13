Blueface Blasts Chrisean Rock After She Takes Photo With Rick Ross

Despite being broken up, relationship drama continues to play out between Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Most recently, Blue blasted Chrisean after she took a photo with Rick Ross at the Super Bowl.

On Sunday (Feb. 12), Chrisean Rock was with Rubi Rose rubbing shoulders at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. While at the NFL's big event, she took a photo with Rick Ross, which got back to Blueface, who shared the image on Twitter and apparently checked Chrisean about the photo via texts, which she revealed on Twitter on Monday (Feb. 13).

In the alleged text back-and-forth, Blueface sends Chrisean the photo with Rozay along with some biting commentary.

"Could never be my bitch," Blueface wrote in the messages. "But I get it you knew to this shit fr so that typa shit excites you it’s really none wrong with it I’m just a different type nigga wit my bitch. That’s y I told you long time ago you really don’t want that spot."

Chrisean responded to the Blue's texts: "What he literally got a pic walking past idk why everyone trynna get a pic with me I’m not in his face he literally caught me off guard while I’m waiting for my car with zues n them,” she typed. "U being weird bro stfu. Like fr stop talking to me side ways."

She caption the post, "Im at the Super Bowl running into ppl not even trying to trigger u or seem like a weird bitch. Im really dat famous ppl go out they for a pic. It’s ok for u to invite u Airbb n fuxk on bitches just chill n focus on making money stop da evil shit stop fr."

Blueface responded to the post, comparing Chrisean exposing his texts to Rubi Rose recently sharing alleged DMs from DDG.

"Prime example you the reason Rubi posted them DMs thanks for proving my point," he typed.

In follow-up posts he added, "Y’all will never get me to stand behind boof shit I will expose anybody for doing boof shit idc if it’s my own bitch my own homie ima hold you accountable."

He then attempted to expose Chrisean by sharing audio of her talking about her friends.

"Y’all wan see how fake rock is in real life watch this," Blueface tweeted. "This what she really thinks of her best friend DJ SKY she just using her for rides what a bummer...I ain’t gone be petty and say what she really thinks of Rubi rose cuz she with her rn but just know if she talking bout her friend like that nobody is safe."

He added, "Member she was all in bia face playing cool this what she really think smh y’all could never make me get with industry shit I don’t agree with nothing boof...Maybe that’s how females move an talk but I don’t condone in no fake shit...Call me blues clues from now on."

Chrisean Rock responded to Blueface's attempt to put her on front street.

"First u know damn well I have to talk u about my friends like I don’t like them so I can hang out with them with out u tripping," she tweeted. "Exposing what dat u record pointless conversations let’s talk about the broad u pulled out my head so I had to comprise with a tat to cover up what u did to my hair...Expose what I can play tht expose game to."

Blueface reacted by trying to expose Chrisean some more, giving details of her alleged private conversations about women she is supposed to be friends with.

"Lmao sky did all that talking for her on baddies like a parrot whole time she just a ride smh," the "Thotiana" rapper continued. "She said Rubi rose walk slow passed every celebrity tryna get they attention cuz she washed up an she boring fr she just using her for a place to stay in AZ...Only Rubi rose will know if that’s true."

He added, "Member that pic you sent me while yo pussy was bleeding that’s next tread lightly I’m all for the viral activity even when it doesn’t work it works."

Chrisean then attempted to defend herself against Blueface's claims.

"How I need a ride wen I got money stop da cap u really will arguing with me like I don’t hit 100k on my neck," she posted. "I gave sky a 15 thousand dollar bracelet fuck a car ride I ice my friends out..."Nobody stayed with Rubi I linked with her befor I got our tickets to the super bowl game u don’t know where stayed at."

Blueface continued to egg on the situation .

"It’s a lot of females mad about the truth sheesh trust no bitch," he added. "Nah y’all could never convince me that typa shit is cool...Pick a side an stand on that shit I hate a friendly play the fence typa bitch...Any female defending that typa shit I hope they friends in real life peep they comments on the situation cuz they mad at the exposure instead of the truth which means they prolly talk about you like that."

He also continued to blame the DDG-Rubi Rose situation on Chrisean.

"My homy talk about me like that an i hear the dialogue with my own ears you know we can’t never believe none but our own eyes an ears I would need a fade or we not cool no more am I wrong? cuz I get it everyone has moments of vulnerability an emotions but disrespect is disrespect," he posted.

"[DDG] beefing with his bitch cuz my bitch gave some boof advice to a fan of hers then ima hold court cuz that’s not player at all DDG a good Nigga I’m really mad for him cuz this weird bitch play cool with him an Halle I’m real life," he added.

Last month, Blueface announced he and Chrisean Rock had broken up, after she revealed she is pregnant. A week later, speculation arose that they may be getting married after Chrisean was spotted shopping for a wedding dress. The dress ended up being for a music video.

The saga continues.