Blueface, Chrisean Rock’s Crazy in Love Show – How to Watch

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are back for another episode of their hit reality show Crazy in Love.

On the show's debut episode, which premiered last Sunday (Dec. 10) on The Zeus Network, the fight between Blueface and Chrisean Rock's dad was shown in its entirety. If you recall, a video leaked of their altercation back in September.

In the new video, Rock's dad confronts 'Face outside of a hotel and delivers a powerful right cross straight to the Los Angeles rapper's jaw. Chaos ensues and both parties are immediately separated.

However, Blueface was able to return the favor and sucker punched Rock's dad, which was also captured on video.

For Rock, she approved of her boyfriend knocking out her father, citing the patriarch's abusive past with her mother.

"The same dad [that] got knocked out was the same guy that tied my mama up in da woods just to beat her cause she screem so loud in the house when he beated her in front of us," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Twitter. "So he went out his way to damage my whole family that same dad I met when I was seven."

"Somebody was been supposed to knock tht nigga out a long time ago," she added.

XXL does not support or condone violence in any form.

On tonight's 2nd episode, Blueface meets Chrisean Rock's brother and discover they have something in common. During their meetup, the two men have an interesting conversation about getting into domestic squabbles with their girlfriends. Check out the preview below.

Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy In Love airs every Sunday on The Zeus Network at 8 p.m. EST. To watch the show, sign up at thezeusnetwork.com.

Watch Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy In Love - Sneak Peek Below