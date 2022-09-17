Video Appears to Show Blueface Fighting Chrisean Rock’s Dad

Blueface may have backed out of his sanctioned boxing match with Swaggy P, but he was recently seen throwing hands with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock's father.

Last night (Sept. 16), video surfaced of Blueface appearing to beat up Rock's dad online. In the clip, a large group of people can been seen making a commotion. One man is quickly knocked to the ground. The person filming the melee commentates the snippet announcing, "Oh shit, Blueface just knocked his ass out. Blueface just ran down on him. Shit, he just knocked his ass out. Oh, shit."

The remainder of the video is filled with people yelling back and forth, with a large group having a stand down with two people who appear to be Chrisean Rock and Blueface.

Rock has since confirmed the kerfuffle on social media.

"So my boyfriend knocked my dad out," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Da family stuff didn't go well ion even know what's going on."

Chrisean Rock comments on Blueface fighting her father.

On Twitter, Rock attempted to justify the knockout.

"The same dad [that] got knocked out was the same guy that tied my mama up in da woods just to beat her cause she screem so loud in the house when he beated her in front of us," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "So he went out his way to damage my whole family that same dad I met when I was seven."

She continued, "Somebody was been supposed to knock [that] nigga out a long time ago."

"What hurts da most ion have nothing to do this shit for I was doing it for my family," she added.

Blueface has also commented on the situation. In an Instagram Story post, he simply wrote, "I'm her daddy now," along with a crying laughing emoji.

Blueface comments on fight with Chrisean Rock's dad.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock's relationship has been rocky. No pun intended. Back in May, Rock claimed she fought Blueface's mom and sister. In August, Blueface and Rock were captured on camera fighting each other on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. Later that month, Rock was arrested following a fight with Blueface in Arizona.

See Video of Blueface Fighting Chrisean Rock's Dad Below

