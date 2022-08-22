Video Appears to Show Chrisean Rock Getting Arrested After Fight With Blueface

Blueface and Chrisean Rock's relationship continues to get more volatile as it appears she was arrested last night following a fight with the California rapper.

Early this morning (Aug. 22), video surfaced of Blueface and his girlfriend getting into a fight in what appears to be a bar or restaurant, possibly Tru Ultra Lounge in Phoenix, Ariz., where Rock was slated to host a party on Sunday (Aug. 21).

In the footage, Blueface is seen walking after Rock at the venue. He grabs her shoulder and she spins around and responds by punching him in the face. She strikes Blueface two more times seconds later.

In a follow-up video, Rock is seen being pinned to the ground and handcuffed by security and then police officers. She is later seen in a photo standing next to a police cruiser with handcuffs on.

Blueface went on Instagram and shared commentary about the incident.

"Free Rock," he says in the clip. The rapper's face appears to be swollen under his eyes. "I let her hit me in my shit. We ain't never make the same mistake twice. She hit me this time, aye, OK. Security took her, the police took her. Cuh, what can I do? She hit me with a banger, on Crip. Boom. I'm like, woooo. I ain't even do nothing. She'll be ight. Free Rock."

XXL has reached out to Blueface's team and the Phoenix Police Department for comment.

Blueface and Chrisean have a history of toxic behavior lowlighted by physical altercations. Back in May, Rock reportedly got into a fight with Blueface's mother and sister. Earlier this month, video surfaced of the couple getting into a fight on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. Police were reportedly investigating that incident.