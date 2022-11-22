Kai Cenat's recent Twitch stream with Blueface and Chrisean Rock became a chaotic scene that included wrestling moves and Rock throwing a chair into a wall.

Last night (Nov. 21), popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat aired his latest episode with the recently arrested Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock. The episode featured multiple wild moments. In one instance, Blueface and Chrisean Rock forcibly remove Kai from his chair so the rapper can sit in it.

In another section of the wild sit-down, Chrisean Rock picks up one of Kai Cenat's friends and slams him into a couch while Kai protests. Afterward, Rock does a wrestler-style flex.

In yet another crazy moment, Chrisean Rock picks up a folding chair and inexplicably tosses it off camera. Apparently, the chair poked a hole in the streamer's wall, leading to another awkward moment.

"You just put a hole in my wall," Kai reacts, dumbfounded.

"My bad," Chrisean Rock responds. "You rich, you can get it fixed."

"God, you just put a hole in my wall," Kai repeats.

Blueface is back outside after being arrested in Las Vegas on a warrant for attempted murder on Nov. 15. Police say Blueface shot at a man outside a Las Vegas club on Oct. 8. Video has since surfaced of the alleged incident, which shows a man identified as Blueface shooting at a truck across the street from the venue. Blueface has since posted a $50,000 bail and bonded out.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are preparing for the debut of their new reality show Crazy in Love, which will be airing on the Zeus network.

See Reactions to Blueface and Chrisean Rock's Wild Appearance on Kai Cenat's Stream Below