New Video Shows Blueface Attacking Chrisean Rock’s Dad After Getting Punched

New footage has surfaced from the scene of the fight between Blueface and Chrisean Rock's dad.

On Saturday (Sept. 17), TMZ obtained video that shows additional scenes from the rumble between Blueface and Chrisean Rock's father, which the celebrity news site is reporting occurred in Baltimore outside the Four Seasons. In the new footage, Bluface is seen standing next to Rock while surrounded by several people including multiple individuals who are filming. A man who is apparently Rock's father can be seen speaking to Blueface along with others. Without warning, the man swings a punch at the rapper that appears to connect. Blueface stumbles backward before a melee ensues. Blue attempts to get his lick back but is separated.

The video then flips to a scene of the man who punched Blueface walking near a Sprinter van. Blueface comes from out of nowhere and punches the man, sending him tumbling to the ground. People then rush over to assist.

This appears to be the prequel to the video that surfaced last night, which shows the punch and the aftermath. Rock has since confirmed the video shows Blueface punching her father.

"So my boyfriend knocked my dad out," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Da family stuff didn't go well ion even know what's going on."

Rock also opined on the knockout on Twitter.

"The same dad [that] got knocked out was the same guy that tied my mama up in da woods just to beat her cause she screem so loud in the house when he beated her in front of us," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "So he went out his way to damage my whole family that same dad I met when I was seven."

She continued, "Somebody was been supposed to knock [that] nigga out a long time ago."

"What hurts da most ion have nothing to do this shit for I was doing it for my family," she added.

Chrisean Rock comments on Blueface fighting her father. chriseanrockbabyy/Instagram loading...

Blueface has also appeared to break his silence on the incident.

"I'm her daddy now," he wrote on his Instagram Story along with a crying laughing emoji.

Blueface comments on fight with Chrisean Rock's dad. bluefasebabyy/Instagdram loading...

Blueface and Chrisean Rock's relationship has been filled with violent moments, recently. In May, Rock claimed she fought Blueface's sister and mother. Last month, Blueface and Rock were filmed fighting each other on a street in California. Just weeks later, Rock was arrested after attacking Blueface in Arizona.

XXL has reached out to Blueface's team for comment.

See New Footage of Blueface Getting Into a Fight With Chrisean Rock's Dad Below