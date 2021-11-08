Blueface Arrest Warrant Issued After He Allegedly Attacked Club Bouncer – Report

Blueface is reportedly wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to a TMZ report, published on Monday (Nov. 8), a felony arrest warrant was issued for the L.A.-bred rapper for his alleged involvement in an on-camera altercation involving a club bouncer. Blueface, born Jonathan Porter, along with two other men, was hit with two felony charges: one for assault and another for robbery.

An insider told the media outlet that the robbery charge stems from an accusation that one of the men took a necklace from the bouncer.

As previously reported, the 2019 XXL Freshman allegedly assaulted a club bouncer at Skinny's Lounge in the San Fernando Valley area of North Hollywood, Calif., in September. The 24-year-old hip-hop artist allegedly beat up the security guard after he was blocked from entering the venue because he didn't have proper identification. Despite Blueface pulling out his phone and Googling himself to show that he is famous, it wasn't good enough for the bouncer and, subsequently, a beatdown ensued.

Video footage from the incident showed Blueface and three other men attacking the bouncer. In the clip, a man threw the initial punch at the bouncer followed by more fisticuffs. Moments later, Blueface is seen stomping on the security guard with another man. The "Thotiana" rapper stomps on the bouncer again while another member of Blueface's crew tries to pick the man up by his feet as he lays on the ground. Near the end of the footage, Blueface appears to be tapping the bouncer, presumably to see if he was conscious, and then left the scene.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was reportedly treated for bruises and received stitches. A battery report was filed in connection to the assault.

XXL has reached out to the LAPD and a rep for Blueface for a comment.