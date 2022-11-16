Chrisean Rock Reacts to Blueface’s Arrest for Attempted Murder

Chrisean Rock wants the world to know she's standing by her man Blueface following the rapper's recent arrest for attempted murder.

Last night (Nov. 15), after video surfaced of Blueface being taken into custody in Las Vegas, Chrisean Rock shared a post on Instagram letting the world know where she stands. The video shows the couple sharing an intimate moment. "Dis was 3 hours before they took u from me Jesus Got us NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST US SHALL PROSPER IM YO ROCK FORever!!!" she captioned the upload.

In a follow-up Instagram Story video, she doubled down.

"Stop playing with me," Chrisean Rock told her fans. "Everybody that keep saying, 'It's a sign to leave.' What the fuck is you talking about, girl? Stop playing. Nigga never left me when I went in. Nigga, what. I'm going to court tomorrow and that's all that matters. He coming home, I don't know what y'all talking ’bout...Don't be surprised when I get another chain with [Blueface's] face, another tatt on my face. What? What's up? I'm riding, I'm sliding. Fuck is you talking about?"

As previously reported, Blueface, born Johnathan Porter, was arrested on Tuesday in Las Vegas for a shooting incident that allegedly took place on Oct. 8, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department has confirmed in a statement released online.

"On November 15, 2022 at approximately 2:40 p.m., LVMPD detectives arrested 25-year-

old Johnathan Porter on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022 in the 6300 block of Windy Road," the police statement reads. "Porter was arrested outside a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive. He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure."

XXL has reached out to Blueface's team for comment on the arrest.

Check Out Chrisean Rock's Reaction to Blueface's Arrest Below