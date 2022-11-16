Video has surfaced of the alleged shooting incident that landed Blueface in jail on attempted murder charges yesterday.

On Wednesday (Nov. 16), TMZ obtained footage of the Oct. 8 shooting incident, which allegedly occurred outside a Las Vegas club. According to the celebrity news site, the man who was shot at claims he was jumped by Blueface's crew inside the club and then retreated to his truck. It is unclear if the "Thotiana" rapper was involved in the melee. The video of the shooting picks up as Blueface and his team are leaving and about to get into a vehicle parked directly across the street. A gray truck then pulls alongside a car full of the rapper's entourage. According to one source, the driver then asked, "Who hit me?"

Someone quickly runs up to the driver's door and the truck starts to speed off. Someone, who appears to be the same person identified earlier in the video as Blueface, then appears to brandish a firearm and shoot at the fleeing truck multiple times.

As previously reported, Blueface was arrested by Las Vegas Metro Police Department detectives on Tuesday (Nov. 15) on a warrant for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure.

Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, who was present when her man was taken into custody, has since reacted to the arrest on social media.

"Everybody keep saying, 'It's a sign to leave,'" Chrisean Rock told her fans in a video on her Instagram Story. "What the fuck is you talking about, girl? Stop playing. Nigga never left me when I went in. Nigga, what? I'm going to court tomorrow and that's all that matters. He coming home. I don't know what y'all talking ’bout...Don't be surprised when I get another chain with [Blueface's] face, another tatt on my face. What? What's up? I'm riding, I'm sliding. Fuck is you talking about?"

XXL has reached out to Blueface's team and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for comment on the video.

See Video of Blueface Allegedly Shooting at a Man in a Truck Below