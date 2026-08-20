Blueface Nearly Gets Knocked Out in Wild Street Brawl

Blueface nearly gets knocked out in a wild street brawl.

On Thursday (Aug. 20), a new video surfaced showing an intense squabble involving Blueface that reportedly happened on Sunday night (Aug. 16) following Blueface and Nevaeh's baby shower in Los Angeles. In the new footage, a fight breaks out involving Blueface and several men. One of the men tussling with Blueface socks the rapper with a clean shot, sending him falling backward into the street.

The haymaker does not deter Blue, who gets back up and continues to get it on as more people jump in. This fight happened prior to Chrisean Rock catching the fade with a woman outside the same event, which was captured on video that has been making the rounds on social media.

The fight happened hours before Nevaeh went into labor. On Tuesday (Aug. 18), she gave birth to her and Blueface's first child together, a boy they named Johnathan Jamall Porter Jr. Things have already gotten tense for the couple. After returning home with their newborn, Nevaeh went off on Blueface on livestream after catching him on the phone with Chrisean Rock.

"If you want her, b**ch, go be with her, real sh*t," Nevaeh told Blue after splashing him with a cup of water. "Because I'm not ’bout to keep playing with you."

See Blueface get knocked down but continue to fight in an intense street brawl below.

Watch Blueface Nearly Get Knocked Out in Wild Street Brawl

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