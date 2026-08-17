Blueface Calls Out DDG for Ignoring Baby Shower Invite and Questions Whether Their Friendship is Only for Content

Blueface is questioning whether his friendship with DDG is real or just for clicks after the YouTube star failed to show up to his baby shower with Nevaeh and has been spotty with communication.

While streaming from his shower alongside his manager Wack100 Sunday (Aug. 16), Blue called DDG out and urged him to get in touch before there's a problem.

"DDG came out first and said he wanna tour with us. So we set everything up to tour and brother's giving us some pushback, some inconsistent communication," Blue said. "DDG, wassup brother? We touring or what? This the last chance! We locking in dates, we locking in contracts."

He continued: "I'd hate to think that when I went to prison, you got Hollywood and stopped [messing with me]. I wouldn't think DDG would do that. He done helped me get all this streaming sh*t together."

When Wack pushed back and asserted that DDG is his boy, Blue replied, "He ain't been acting like it lately. I invited him to the baby shower. I keep texting his number. I been tapping in with brother [and] bruh's been acting like it's all for content, it's all for streams. So I don't know. I would love to see him show up without the cameras on, without the stream going. Or else you know how we gon' do it. We just gonna say f**k cuz."

DDG has yet to respond, but it's likely he will soon.

Check out the clip of Blueface calling DDG out below.

Watch Blueface Call Out DDG for Not Coming to His Baby Shower

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