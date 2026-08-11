Blueface Tells His Pregnant Girlfriend Nevaeh His Cheating Will Continue Until She Leaves

Blueface has no regrets when it comes to his weekend with Chrisean Rock, and his message to his very pregnant girlfriend Nevaeh is basically leave or live with it.

On Monday (Aug. 10), Blue returned home to the house he shares with Nevaeh after documenting his romantic family weekend with Chrisean and their son on Kick for all to see. Cheating has never been a deal-breaker with his current relationship, but the public nature of it all is what's bothering Nevaeh–and Blue could truly care less.

During a livestreamed conversation between the couple, Nevaeh explained that she had watched Blue throughout the entire weekend and took issue with him putting the situation directly in her face. Blue's response was essentially that she knew exactly what she signed up for, telling her, "Welcome to Blue’s world."

When Nevaeh reiterated that his actions were disrespectful, Blue didn't appear particularly interested in hearing her out. "I don’t really give a f**k," he responded.

The Los Angeles rapper also appeared to make it clear that he doesn't intend to change his behavior simply because Nevaeh is unhappy with it.

"It’s gonna work until you are ready to leave," he noted.

Nevaeh is days away from giving birth to their first child together. Meanwhile, Chrisean is vying to get back with her ex, telling him over the weekend, "I'm sorry and I love you and I want to figure out the solution for that situation because I love you for real. You know who we is? We bigger than Jaÿ-Z and Beyoncé. No shade to them. We love them. But you know this our sh*t."

Check out clips from Blueface's return home to Nevaeh below.

Watch Blueface's Come Back Home to Neveah After Cheating

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