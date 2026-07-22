Blueface is detained by police outside his home on livestream after someone makes a swatting call claiming that multiple people were shot and killed.

The Los Angeles rapper continues to capture wild moments on his popular Kick account. On Tuesday (July 21), Blue was on livestream when police surrounded his home. He walked outside, where he was directed to walk backwards to officers before the rapper was placed in handcuffs.

"Chat, we've been swatted," Blue later revealed. "It's great for content. It will be everywhere tomorrow. Thanks," he added sarcastically, explaining that someone called the police and claimed multiple people were shot and killed in the home.

"They came and said we shot three people," he continued. "And they were all dead on the floor."

According to a report from The Independent, the hoax caller claimed Blueface killed his girlfriend and restrained her child inside the house, prompting officers to rush to the scene. Police released Blue after finding out Blue's girlfriend and the child were OK.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department and Blueface's team for comment.

Blue isn't the only rapper to face hoax 911 calls. Nicki Minaj has dealt with the issues in the past, and recently said her experience led to her supporting President Trump.

Check out the video of Blueface being detained by police after a hoax 911 call and his reaction below.

Watch Blueface Get Detained by Police After a Swatting Call Claiming He'd Killed Multiple People