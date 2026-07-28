Blueface Claims Chrisean Jr. as His Son Once Again

After repeatedly denying his paternity, it appears that Blueface has seemingly confirmed he's the father of Chrisean Rock's son.

On Monday (July 27), Blueface shared a photo on his Instagram Story of Chrisean holding her two-year-old son Chrisean Jesus Porter Jr., along with the caption, "My son." The Los Angeles rapper deleted the photo shortly after, but he was too late as it already gone viral on social media.

The post comes after Blue reunited with his ex Chrisean at a boat party in Los Angeles last week. Despite the reality-TV star-turned boxer telling Blue their longstanding beef won't be over until he publicly acknowledges paternity of their son, the pair, apparently, have rekindled their on-and-off relationship.

During a Kick livestream on July 21, Blueface confessed to his current girlfriend Neveah, who is expecting his child, that he had slept with Chrisean.

"I cheated," he told her bluntly.

"I know," she replied. After Blue said he was sorry, she added, "What are you sorry for? No reason to say sorry if you had intentions on doing it."

The pair then briefly went back and forth on intentions, before Blue cut the conversation off and said, "Take my apology and take it with honor. I don’t wanna hear all that other sh*t."

However, on Tuesday (July 28), a video popped up on social media featuring the "Thotiana" rapper canoodling with Chrisean on a beach together.

Blueface's possibly acknowledging his paternity of Chrisean's son and video of them on the beach can be viewed below.

See Blueface Seemingly Confirm He's the Father of Chrisean Rock's Son

Get our free mobile app