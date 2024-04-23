Even the Streamers Are Beefing Now as iShowSpeed Disses Kai Cenat in New Freestyle Rap

Streamer iShowSpeed is dissing Kai Cenat in a new freestyle rap.

iShowSpeed Blasts Kai Cenat

On Tuesday (April 23), iShowSpeed went online and dropped a vitriolic verse aimed at fellow streamer Kai Cenat. In the video, which can be seen below, Speed raps over Drake's "Back to Back" beat.

"Kai, you can't pull Tyla/You dirty-a*s n***a you do not pull b***hes/I'm sending 5k to a f**king b***h, I never paid for p***y, n***a suck my d***k," the shirtless streamer snaps while sitting in front of a green screen.

"Adin leaked my number/B***h, here go your muthaf**kin number," he continues showing a contact on his phone. "B***h, I really don't care/Zoom in, take a good stare/N***a, I don't give a f**k/You always on my d**k, n***a, suck my left nut."

Is the Beef Real or Spam?

Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed are two of the most popular streamers on the internet. They have even worked together multiple times in the past, despite having some seemingly tense moments previously. Last month, Kai dropped a freestyle diss aimed at Speed over 50 Cent's "In Da Club." It appears both streamers are jumping on the bandwagon of rappers beefing over the last month, starting with Kendrick Lamar who got the ball rolling on with his verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That."

