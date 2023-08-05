NLE Choppa, Offset and DDG Show Support for Kai Cenat After Streamer Was Arrested For Wild Riot at New York’s Union Square

Fellow rappers NLE Choppa, Offset and DDG have shown their support for Kai Cenat after the popular Twitch streamer was arrested for causing a wild riot at New York's Union Square.

On Friday (Aug. 4), Kai Cenat was arrested in New York City during a mob riot in New York City's Union Square after a spontaneous Playstation 5 giveaway event went awry. The popular Twitch streamer announced on social media that he would be giving away video game consoles, keyboards, webcams and other items and his post went viral. This prompted thousands of young adults to converge at Union Square and pandemonium ensued.

CNN reported that thousands of people sparked disorder in the park, leading police to arrest 65 people, including 30 juveniles. NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey also mentioned that he saw young people and police officers injured during the riot.

For his trouble, Kai Cenat was charged with two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, among other charges, the chief said.

"We're not against young people having a good time, we’re not against young people gathering,” Maddrey added. "But it can’t be to this level where it’s dangerous. A lot of people got hurt today."

NLE Choppa, Offset and DDG Showed Their Support for Kai Cenat After His Arrest

Following Cenat's arrest, a few rappers voiced their support for the streamer.

NLE Choppa wrote on Twitter: "Y’all don’t even charge the KKK When they do that negative s**t but charge a successful black man for giving back. The system so designed for us to fail it doesn’t make sense!"

The Memphis rhymer added that he knew what Cenat did was reprehensible but praised the influencer's altruistic mission.

"I ain’t saying what he did what’s done correctly, course, it’s something he could’ve done better, but his intentions were pure that’s all that matter, he wanted to help, give back, inspire, and most importantly spread love."

Offset concurred tweeting: "How you lock Kai up for giving back to his fans….New York be trippin!!!"

Finally, DDG showed solidarity with Kai and his crew. "[Free] them AMP boys," he wrote.

Kai Cenat was released from police custody late Friday night. He wouldn't speak to the media about the riot or the PS5 giveaway event. Watch below.

Watch Fox5 News Report on Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway Turns Chaotic in NYC Union Square

Watch Eyewitness News ABC7NY's Report What's Next After Mayhem in Union Square Below