Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat’s Reaction to Lil Baby’s Verse on Trippie Redd’s New Song ‘Fully Loaded’ Goes Viral

Kai Cenat is going viral again, this time over his reaction to Lil Baby's verse on Trippie Redd's new song "Fully Loaded."

On Saturday (Jan. 21), a clip surfaced of Kai Cenat on Twitch listening to Trippie Redd's song "Fully Loaded," featuring Future and Lil Baby from Trippie's just-released album, Mansion Musik. In the video, Kai is listening very intently to Lil Baby's lyrics but his facial reaction to the Atlanta rapper's verse show that he was disgusted by what he heard.

"What the fuck, bro?" he said after he stopped the music. "You know my expectations is here," he added with his hand raised above his head. "Did you just moan in the mic?"

The verse in question goes: "I'm just tryna vibe here, go to night when that shroom hit/Why you tellin' lies? You know that you a bitch/Hmm, hmm, she want another piece/Ooh, ooh, she want another piece."

On Twitter, fans found the clip hilarious as they tried to decipher what Kai Cenat was thinking in his head when he heard Lil Baby's verse.

"[tears of joy emoji] Kai face look like he tryna translate the word Lil Baby Saying [two tears of joy emoji]," tweeted one person.

"Bro Kai is funny Af I been saying that about Lil Baby Since 'Hey' [four rolling on the floor laughing emojis and three man shrugging his shoulder emojis]," wrote a fan.

A third person declared: "That verse trash @lilbaby4PF[.] He know he could’ve done better. I rock wit him too!!"

This isn't the first time Kai has gone viral with his weird facial expressions. At a New Year's Day party, the Twitch streamer was caught on video rolling his eyes while he was stuck in the middle of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend, Ella Bands, in a heated argument.

Listen to Trippie Redd's Song "Fully Loaded" (Featuring Future and Lil Baby) Below