A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Girlfriend Ella Bands Get Into Argument, Kai Cenat Reaction Goes Viral

Kai Cenat found himself in an awkward moment with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend Ella Bands.

On Sunday (Jan. 1), TikTok user @snipebyfresh posted a video of YouTube personality Kai Cenat at a New Year's Day party when he somehow got caught in the middle of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend, Ella Bands, having a heated argument. The reaction on Kai's face is priceless.

"[Kai Cenat] looks lost while #aboogie and his girl #ellabands started arguing at his new years party," reads the caption on the clip, which has gone viral with over 3.4 million views, so far.

Cenat clearly wanted to be somewhere else than in the middle of a lovers' quarrel. There's no word on what A Boogie and Ella Bands were arguing about. And if you watch closely, Ella appears to have given Cenat the evil eye after A Boogie walks away.

Fans also noticed that the popular Twitch streamer is always hanging out with couples.

"Kai always in the middle of something [tears of joy]," wrote a fan in the comment section.

Another person agreed and typed, "Why is Kai always hanging out with some dysfunctional couples [tears of joy emoji]."

Another fan wrote, "Kai had flashbacks of Blueface and Chrisean."

That person is referring to Kai Cenat's chaotic Twitch livestream with Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock back in November of 2022. During his show, Rock tossed a little person onto a couch, manhandled Cenat a couple of times, and later threw a chair into a wall causing major damage.

Cenat looks helpless as his entire Twitch livestream becomes a catastrophe. Watch below.

Kai Cenat is always in the middle of something.

