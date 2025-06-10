That Awkward Moment When Kai Cenat Doesn’t Know Wale and the Rapper Turns It Into a Genius Brand Play

Wale has flipped an awkward interaction with streamer Kai Cenat's at the 2025 BET Awards into a genius brand play.

Wale Runs Into Kai Cenat at the 2025 BET Awards

On Monday night (June 9), the stars showed up showed out at the 2025 BET Awards held at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Wale and Kai Cenat had a chance meeting backstage, which has since gone viral. In the video, which can be seen below, the two entertainers pass each other and exchange greetings. Kai notices the Nintendo Switch in Wale's hand and asks him what he's playing. When the D.C. MC responds, Smash Bros., Kai responds, "I'll beat you," and they both part ways.

After getting in his car, Kai is notified that he was just speaking to Wale. Kai responds, "Wale. What he do?"

Wale Confronts Kai Cenat

The moment, which occurred on livestream, began going viral. During the award show, Wale spotted Kai and decided to confront him about the clip.

"That sh*t making me look crazy right now, I'm just letting you know," Wale says in the video below.

When Kai appears confused, Wale adds, "That's making me look crazy, the exchange we had in the hallway."

Kai apologizes and Wale says, "We'll talk later," before walking away.

Wale Addresses Viral Videos

After the videos of both interactions started spreading on the internet, Wale addressed the frenzy online.

"This is crazy," he commented under a TheShadeRoom post about the videos. "I didn't know we was bein filmed both times..we played in a celebrity football game last year ...I was reallly confused."

Wale Turns Interaction Into Brand Promotion?

On Tuesday (June 10), Wale shared a shortened clip of the interaction with Kai on X. The video closes out with the Nintendo Switch logo. Wale captioned the post, "Yall not on smash fr @kaicenat #ad."

There is speculation online that this could all be set up.

Check out the video of Wale running into Kai Cenat and later confronting him about a video Kai posted about their meeting below.

Watch Kai Cenat Run Into Wale at the 2025 BET Awards and Not Know Who He Is

Watch Wale Confront Kai Cenat at the 2025 BET Awards

See Wale's Reaction to the Kai Cenat Run-In at the 2025 BET Awards

Wale reacts to the Kai Cenat interaction at the 202t5 BET Awards. wale/Instagram loading...

Watch Wale Turn His Interaction With Kai Cenat Into a Nintendo Switch Ad