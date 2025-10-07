A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Stomps on Men in Massive Brawl at Japan Club

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was recently involved in a massive brawl in a club in Japan and was captured on video stomping on people during the fight.

On Oct. 3, A Boogie and crew were present at Magic City Takeover at Zouk Japan. It is unclear what started the fight. However, footage of the incident that has recently surfaced online shows a huge skirmish breaking out. A Boogie can be seen stomping on people during the brawl. The Bronx rapper was in Tokyo for the Force Festival.

On Monday (Oct. 6), 50 Cent reacted to the video of the brawl on Instagram. Sharing a clip of the fight, Fif captioned the video, "Oh sh*t @aboogievsartist and them got loose in Japan boogie stomping. LOL steppin on sh*t!"

This isn't A Boogie's first time getting into issues abroad. Last April, he was captured on video getting into a confrontation with bouncers outside of a club in Paris. During that incident, Boogie tried to bring a bottle of champagne into the club but was denied entry. This led to words being exchanged and a tense confrontation. Boogie later claimed he was maced during the incident.

Before that, Boogie was arrested and later released ahead of the Wireless Festival in London in 2021, though the reason for the arrest remains unclear.

XXL has reached out to A Boogie's team for comment.

Watch Video of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Crew Brawling at a Club in Japan