A Wild Week of Turmoil in Hip-Hop Includes Murder-for-Hire Arrest, Shootings as Playboi Carti’s Album Dominated Amid Chaos

It was a historically chaotic seven days in hip-hop last week, which included multiple arrests, the conclusion of numerous rapper-related trials, a shooting, the aftermath of the grand return of Playboi Carti and more.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Survives a Horrific Car Crash

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is lucky to be alive after surviving a horrific car crash on March 17. The Bronx, N.Y. rapper was involved in an accident on the highway that totaled his white Ferrari. Luckily, Boogie walked away unscathed.

Ye's Vile Tweets

On March 19, Ye continued his latest run of appalling and offensive tweets by dissing Jay-Z and Beyoncé's kids. Yeezy went after the power couple and claimed their twins Rumi and Sir suffer from an intellectual disability. However, Ye's intent was clearly sinister.

"WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS THEYRE RET**DED NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMANATION IS SUCH A BLESSING HAVING RET**DED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE," Ye tweeted. "AT LEAST JAY Z AND BEYONCE GET TO RAISE THEIR RET**DED A*S KIDS."

Jay and Bey are now reportedly thinking about taking Ye to court for the comments.

Big U Arrested for RICO Case

On March 19, alleged Los Angeles Rollin 60 Crips gang leader Big U was arrested and charged in a RICO case along with 18 other alleged gang members. The indictment accuses Big U, born Eugene Henley Jr., of running the "Big U Enterprise," which used "mafia-like" tactics to commit crimes including racketeering, extortion, human trafficking, fraud and the 2021 murder of a rap artist on U's own record label. In the wake of Big U's arrest, people on social media have also been trying to tie Big U to the murder of Nipsey Hussle, who was once signed to a 10-year deal with U's Uneek Music.

Yella Beezy Arrested for Murder-for-Hire Killing

On March 20, Yella Beezy was arrested for capital murder in connection to the 2020 killing of fellow Texas rapper Mo3. Police say Beezy, born Markies Conway, paid Kewon White to murder Mo3, who was gunned down on Interstate 35 in Texas on Nov. 11. 2020. White was arrested the month after the shooting and is currently serving nine years for gun charges related to his arrest. Another man, Devin Brown, has also been charged with helping orchestrate the killing. Both men have yet to stand trial for Mo3's murder. Yella Beezy's bond has been set at $2 million.

Kay Flock's Trial Ends With Guilty and Not Guilty Verdicts

On March 20, Kay Flock learned his fate in his gang RICO case. On the second day of deliberations, the jury found the Bronx, N.Y. drill rapper not guilty of murder. However, he was convicted of racketeering conspiracy, violent crimes in aid of racketeering and firearms offenses. He is set to be sentenced on July 16.

Fivio Foreign Revealed to Be in Jail

On March 21, news broke that Fivio Foreign has been in jail since January. The Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper was jailed on Jan. 19 for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun over parking on New Year's Day. Fivio has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, making terroristic threats and more. His lawyer calls the case a sham as says the rapper should be released in the next couple of months.

Trouble's Killer Pleads Guilty

There is finally justice for the 2022 murder of Atlanta rapper Trouble. On March 21, Jamichael Jones, the man accused of shooting and killing Trouble in June of 2022, negotiated a deal and pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Sauce Walka Gets Shot and His TSF Artist Is Killed in Memphis

Sauce Walka was injured in a shooting on March 22, which took the life of his TSF artist, 27-year-old Sayso P. The deadly shooting occurred outside the Westin Hotel across from the FedEx Forum in Memphis. According to police, the rappers were standing outside the hotel when multiple men got out of a white sedan and began opening fire without words being exchanged. Sauce was shot once in the leg and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Sadly, Sayso P, born Letorian Hunt, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Playboi Carti’s New Music Album Dominates Streaming and Debuts No. 1

Playboi Carti's long-awaited Music album was released on March 14 and dominated on streaming services all week while all the chaos in hip-hop was hitting the news cycle. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 298,000 equivalent album units on March 23. The project had the biggest streaming debut for any album released this year, with 384 million on-demand official streams. Despite the whopping numbers, PBC is disputing the total.

