Kay Flock Found Guilty in Gang RICO Case, Faces Life Sentence – Report

Kay Flock was found guilty of multiple charges in a racketeering case in a New York court today.

Kay Flock RICO Trial Verdict Announced

On the second day of deliberations on Thursday (March 20), the jury returned a verdict convicting Bronx rapper Kay Flock, born Kevin Perez, of several charges related to shootings, gang involvement and racketeering, Inner City Press Senior Reporter Matthew Russell Lee reports.

In all, Kay Flock has been found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, use of a firearm resulting in death, attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and use of a firearm for attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. He was acquitted on one charge of murder in aid of racketeering in connection to the 2021 killing of Hwascar Hernandez.

Kay Flock is scheduled to be sentenced on July 16.

The verdict brings to a close a trial that began on March 10 and included multiple cooperating witnesses. One witness for the state and former Kay Flock associate testified that Kay Flock shot a rival gang member as retaliation for the friend's shooting. However, that witness' sister testified that that was a lie. The New York rapper's legal team argued the 2021 murder Flock is accused of committing was actually done in self-defense and also insisted the case was an attack on drill rap.

Kay Flock was initially charged in a multi-person federal RICO indictment in February of 2023 while he was in custody for the 2021 murder of Hwascar Hernandez. Authorities say Flock and seven other alleged Sev Side and Third Side gang members—Devon Mason, Ervin Beamon, Nicholas Johnson, Jossi Castro, Iszayah Rowson, Mitchell Grant and Sean Smith—committed a murder and several shootings in The Bronx from June of 2020 to February of 2022.

Kay Flock, who has been in custody since December of 2021 when he turned himself in for Hernandez's killing, faces the possibility of a mandatory life sentence.

XXL has reached out to Kay Flock's attorney for comment.