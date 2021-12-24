Kay Flock Arrested for Murder

UPDATE (Dec. 25):

Surveillance footage from outside the barbershop where rapper Kay Flock allegedly shot and killed a man has been released, and it appears to contradict the police's account of how the confrontation began. In the footage, Flock walks down the street with who appear to be two young girls. He walks past what is believed to be the barbershop. A few seconds later, a man, believed to be the victim, walks out of the barbershop in the same direction as Flock. The video has no sound. However, several seconds later, people appear to be alerted by possible gunshots and come out of the shop staring in the direction both men walked.

The video contradicts reports from the police that Kay Flock initiated an argument with the victim, Oscar Hernandez. In initial reports, Kay Flock is said to have walked into the barbershop and asked Hernandez "what you looking at?" This reportedly led to the victim confronting Flock outside before being fatally shot.

UPDATE (Dec. 24):

Kay Flock's attorney, Scott Leemon, has released a statement to XXL about the rapper's current charges.

"We have begun our own investigation into these allegations," the statement reads. "More importantly, considering the DA's significant disclosure this morning that the NYPD received a tip saying someone else is the shooter, we demanded the DA's office provide prompt disclosure of the videos referenced in the complaint and more information on the tip."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Bronx, N.Y. rapper Kay Flock has been arrested for allegedly killing a man during a dispute outside of a Harlem, N.Y. barbershop.

The 18-year-old drill rapper, born Kevin Perez, was taken into custody after self-surrendering to detectives at New York City's 30th precinct on Thursday (Dec. 23), and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting death of Oscar Hernandez, 24, XXL has confirmed via the New York City Police Department.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Dec. 16 at a barbershop on Amsterdam Ave. at W. 151st Street. According to a report from the New York Daily News, Hernandez was in the shop waiting to get a haircut shortly before 10 a.m. According to police, Kay Flock opened the door to the establishment and asked the victim what he was looking at. Hernandez then walked outside to confront Kay Flock. An argument ensued. Police say, as the two men were walking away, Kay Flock pulled out a gun and shot Hernandez in the neck and back. Hernandez was taken to Mt. Sinai Morningside Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is unclear what sparked the initial argument. Hernandez's family believes it was a case of mistaken identity, while the police have surmised the situation may have been gang-related. The brazen incident happened less than 500 feet from a police station. Prior to being taken into custody, police shared a warrant for Flock's arrested, which labeled him "armed and dangerous."

XXL has reached out to Kay Flock's team for comment.

Kay Flock was beginning to make a name for himself in New York's drill scene with tracks like "FTO," "Opp Stopper," "Brotherly Love," "Is Ya Ready" and "PSA." He inked a deal with Capitol Records over the summer and put out his debut project, The D.O.A. Tape, featuring the single "Being Honest (Remix)" with G Herbo, in November.