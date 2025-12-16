Kay Flock has been sentenced to 25 years in prison today after being found guilty in his gang RICO case earlier this year.

On Tuesday (Dec. 16), the Bronx rapper was given 300 months in prison or 25 years by U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, according to Inner City Press Senior Reporter Matthew Russell Lee. The guideline for sentencing was 480 months, with a 10-year minimum of consecutive time.

Judge Liman told Kay Flock that he was responsible for four shootings and seven victims. "You are lucky no one was killed in those instances," Liman said. "I am not considering the incident when you shot and killed a victim. These crimes were part of a pattern that would have continued."

In February of 2023, the rhymer was charged with shooting and killing Hwascar Hernandez in New York City. This past March, Kay Flock was acquitted of a first-degree murder charge in that case, however, a jury found him guilty of racketeering conspiracy, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering, and a firearm discharge offense stemming from his federal indictment.

Before the sentencing was announced, Liman said Kay Flock encouraged young people to join gangs. "Your life was ruined by gang activity but you encouraged others to join," Liman added." You will not be punished for murder. But this requires just about the most serous punishment this court can impose." The judge also shared that he hadn't heard the drill artist express sympathy for the victims of the shootings nor "grasped what you have done."

Kay Flock had a chance to address the court and took advantage of the opportunity. "What I was at 18 is not what I am today," he said. "I feel like, this time of my journey, rising me up as a man. I grew up in a rough place. I began to support my family at 12. I was just a kid, I didn't really know better. I found God. I feel like sometimes you gotta go through the darkness to find life. I coulda been dead. That's all I've got to say."

Kay Flock has been in custody since December of 2021, when he turned himself in for Hernandez's murder.

