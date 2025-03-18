Kay Flock’s RICO Trial – Startling Details of Shooting and Killing Revealed

Kay Flock has major legal issues on his hands. After being arrested and charged with murder in December of 2021, the Bronx, N.Y. drill rapper was charged in a RICO indictment in the Southern District of New York in February of 2023. The trial is currently underway and some startling details have emerged.

Details From Kay Flock RICO Trial

Kay Flock, born Kevin Perez, was charged along with seven other alleged members of Sev Side and Third Side gangs in a federal racketeering case on Feb. 23, 2023. Flock, along with Devon Mason, Ervin Beamon, Nicholas Johnson, Jossi Castro, Iszayah Rowson, Mitchell Grant and Sean Smith, are accused of committing a murder and several shootings in The Bronx from June of 2020 to February of 2022. Kay Flock specifically is facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, use of a firearm resulting in death, attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, use of a firearm for attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

One of his accused crimes is the 2021 murder Hwascar Hernandez. Flock has been charged with shooting and killing Hernandez outside of a Harlem, N.Y. barbershop. However, his defense has claimed it was self-defense. Flock is also accused of shooting at a rival gang during incidents in June of 2020 and November of 2021.

The jury trial began on March 10 with opening statements, according to Inner City Press. On March 12, cooperating witness Vance Brockington told the jury that the rapper committed a shooting on his behalf after Brockington was shot by a rival gang. Brockington claimed that Flock called him on FaceTime in the hospital and implied he would get retribution. Brockington says Flock ended up shooting a rival gang member as get-back and also testified to seeing Flock with a gun.

Song lyrics and a music video have also been at the center of the case. While Brockington testified about Nas EBK and Set Da Trends' "OYK" music video featuring Kay Flock, a second cooperator testified on March 13 about the meaning of lyrics and murdering a 16-year-old.

On March 17, Brockington's sister testified on behalf of the defense. She countered her brother's testimony that Kay Flock offered to and committed a shooting on her brother's behalf.

Closing arguments were delivered on Tuesday (March 18), with Kay Flock's defense team claiming the case was about persecuting Kay Flock the rapper and not Kevin Perez the person.

"This case is U.S. versus drill rap," Kay Flock's attorney told the jury.

Kay Flock is facing a mandatory life sentence in prison if found guilty.

Read More: 12 Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory