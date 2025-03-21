Kay Flock Celebrates Beating Murder Charge in RICO Case

Kay Flock celebrates beating the murder charge in his RICO Case, despite being convicted of multiple other crimes.

Kay Flock Speaks After Verdict

On Friday (March 21), the Bronx, N.Y. rapper shared a post on social media addressing the verdict of his RICO case, which was handed down on Thursday (March 20). Kay Flock was found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and use of a firearm for attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. However, he was acquitted on one charge of murder in aid of racketeering in connection to the 2021 killing of Hwascar Hernandez.

A full conviction would have meant a mandatory life sentence in prison after the judge took the death penalty off the table last summer.

"I beat the top count," Kay Flock wrote on his Instagram Story below. "I made the judge cry 'He said now he not force to give me life.' Alhamdulillah everything good not good and everything bad not bad. Just gotta stay humble to the outcome of your situation and see what Allah got for you."

"Never fold never will free the [thorougbread] ones," he added in the since-deleted post. "Kill all rats."

Kay Flock Still Faces Serious Prison Time

Kay Flock was initially charged with multiple crimes in a February of 2023 gang indictment in New York. The murder charge was in connection to the 2021 killing of Hwascar Hernandez, which Flock was arrested for in December of that year. Kay Flock's legal team was able to successfully argue that Hernandez was killed in an act of self-defense. However, they were not able to convince the jury that Kay Flock did not commit multiple other shootings on behalf of his gang.

Kay Flock's sentencing date has been set for July 16.

XXL has reached out to Kay Flock's attorney for comment.

Check out Kay Flock's statement below.

See Kay Flock Celebrate Beating the Murder Charge in His RICO Case

Kay Flock releases statement after RICO trial. officialkayflocka/Instagram loading...