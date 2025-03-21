Trouble’s Accused Killer Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison – Report

Trouble's suspected killer has reportedly entered a plea deal in connection to the rapper's 2022 murder and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Trouble's Killer Sentenced

On Friday (March 21), jury selection was set to begin for the trial of Jamichael Jones, who was charged with shooting and killing Trouble in June of 2022. However, Jones negotiated a deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, Atlanta News First reports. As a result, Jones received a two-decade sentence. The District Attorney dropped the other charges as part of the plea negotiations.

Jamichael Jones was initially facing charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and criminal damage to property in connection to Trouble's killing. Police say Trouble was visiting a female friend at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, Ga., on June 5, 2022, when Jones, who had a previous relationship with the woman, burst into the apartment and a fight ensued. Trouble ended up being shot during the altercation.

Police arrived on the scene around 3:20 a.m. and found the rapper lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Jones was arrested two days later after his mother convinced him to turn himself in. He has been in police custody since then, awaiting trial.

XXL has reached out to the Rockdale County District Attorney's Office for comment.