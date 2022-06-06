Trouble Killed During Home Invasion While Visiting Female Friend, Police Say

More information is emerging about the tragic killing of Atlanta rapper Trouble.

On Sunday night (June 5), the Rockdale County, Ga. Sheriff's Office held a press conference streamed by local Atlanta news outlet 11Alive News that included details about Trouble being shot and killed hours earlier. According to Rockdale County Sheriff's Office public information officer Jedidia Canty, despite initial reports that Trouble was shot in a car, the rapper was actually found mortally wounded from a single gunshot to the chest outside of the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, Ga.

"Upon deputies' arrival, they observed a Black male lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wound," Canty told the press. "Unfortunately, the victim did die on the scene. We do have a suspect. His name is...Jamichael Jones. We currently do have warrants for his arrest but right now he is not in custody."

According to Canty, the shooter and Trouble did not know each other. "What I can tell you is Mr. Mariel Orr, which is the victim, was visiting a female friend at the complex. And Mr. JaMichael Jones did know the female. It was a domestic situation," Canty added.

As of press time, Jones has not been apprehended. He is charged with home invasion, felony murder and aggravated assault. According to an Instagram account that is believed to belong to the suspect, Jones works in the music industry in Atlanta.

Watch the press conference below.

News of Trouble's death sent a shock wave through the Atlanta rap community. The death was reportedly initially revealed by the rapper's sister on social media and later confirmed.

Def Jam, the label Trouble was signed to via Mike WiLL Made-It’s Ear Drummers Records, issued a statement about the rapper's death on Sunday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble," reads the caption of a post featuring a photo of the late ATL rapper. "A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob."

Prior to his death, Trouble was out partying with friends, sharing the video of his outing on his Instagram page. The 34-year-old rapper had become a beloved figured in the Atlanta community, building up a catalog over the last decade that featured songs with Drake and The Weeknd. Trouble released his most recent album, Thug Luv, in 2020.

XXL has reached out to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office for comment.