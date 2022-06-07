Trouble’s Accused Killer Surrenders to Police

UPDATE (June 7):

New details have come out surrounding the motive for Trouble's murder. According to a Rockdale County, Ga. Sheriff's Office arrest warrant released by CBS46's Tori Cooper on Tuesday (June 7), Trouble was asleep in bed with a female friend when the suspect, Jamichael Jones, forced his way into the apartment. The female friend told the responding officer she was awakened to being punched by Jones, who then started fighting with Trouble before he shot the rapper and fled the scene.

The female friend told the authorities she dated Jones for three years up until last week, when Jones assaulted her after she questioned him about not having a job or pulling his own weight in the relationship financially. The woman and Jones lived together at the apartment. According to the warrant, police have video of Jones leaving the complex shortly after the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY (June 7):

The man police say shot and killed Atlanta rapper Trouble has surrendered to authorities.

Jamichael Jones, 33, was arrested early Tuesday morning (June 7), according to a statement from the Rockdale County, Ga. Sheriff's Office.

"On June 7, 2022, at approximately 1:00 am, Jamichael Jones was arrested in Clayton County, Ga, without incident and taken into custody by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for the connection to the shooting death of Atlanta rapper Mariel Orr – also known as 'Trouble,' on June 5, 2022," the statement reads. "Jamichael Jones agreed to turn himself in and has been charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Home Invasion, and Battery."

Man suspected of killing trouble arrested. Rockdale County Sheriff's Office loading...

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that Jones' mother helped police in his apprehension.

"The mother turned the son onto one of my sergeants, who began to talk to him and convince Mr. Jones to turn himself in," Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levette said.

Jones told deputies he'd meet them near Southern Regional Medical Center in Clayton County. Both Jones' mother and deputies remained in contact with him throughout the process.

"His mother was a huge resource in helping us apprehend him," Levette said. "Nobody wakes up in the morning wanting a bad outcome."

Police have been on the hunt for Jones since Sunday (June 5), when he was accused of shooting and killing Trouble, born Mariel Orr, at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, Ga. According to authorities, Trouble was visiting a female friend at the apartment complex around 3 a.m., when Jones arrived and got into a "domestic" situation with the woman who lived there. Jones invaded the home and allegedly shot Trouble once in the chest while in the apartment. The rapper was discovered outside by police, according to Rockdale County Sherrif's Office public information officer Jedidia Canty.

Condolences have rolled in for the slain rapper who was beloved by many. Def Jam, Trouble's parent label through Mike WiLL Made-It’s Ear Drummers Records, issued a statement about the rapper's death on Sunday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble," reads the caption of a post featuring a photo of the late ATL rapper. "A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob."

According to an Instagram account believed to belong to Jones, he works in the music industry. However, two men did not know each other, authorities say.

Watch Jamichael Jones' arrest below.