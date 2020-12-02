Trouble Admits He Would Let Drake Sleep With His Wife for a Feature

UPDATE (Dec. 2):

Trouble has clarified that he wasn't actually serious when he made the statement in an Instagram comment that he would let his wife have sex with Drake for a feature on a song. He set the record straight on his Instagram Story this afternoon.

"Aye, I'ma address a few things real quick," he began. "Let me address it ’cause y'all obviously got it fucked up. Y'all been living through social media, living through these social sites. Y'all ain't in the real world ’cause if you was in the real world, any snack, any female, lady, whatever you wanna call it, I ever dealt with, they'll tell you. Any nigga walking outchea in the street gon' tell you. You can't even look at my female brazy. You know you gon' get fucked up."

Trouble continued, "I ain't Superman or none of that shit, but you gotta have nuts of steel to even keep hawking, looking at my snack without it being a problem or a nigga going in yo shit. Fuck you talm 'bout? Nigga, don't play. I don't play outchea. When I said that shit, and I don't even got no wife, so don't be taking that shit literal. I'm talking about a little snack you might just be fuckin' around on or something. You don't think I'm finna let her bust down on Drizzy for a verse? When I'ma make millions out that verse? And if he slide in her DMs anyway, she gon go? When the whole while I ain't been getting shit, but a nut? She been getting a nut and a good time? Hell yeah. We better get them M&Ms. She better be with the plan."

Trouble has made a very shocking admission by jumping into a conversation about getting a feature from Drake.

On Monday (Nov. 30), comedian and artist Lil Duval posted a poll on Twitter asking his followers if they would let Drizzy have sex with their wives in exchange for a verse from the 6 God. The options Duval posed were "he can run thru her" and "no can do." The social media account Say Cheese TV reposted Duval's poll on Instagram and that's where Trouble admitted that he'd let Drake sleep with his wife for a feature.

"Why not ? They gon fukk em for free anyway if he slide in her DM .. Yall soft azz niggaz dont reply to me eitha. You'll neva undastand ah street nigga mental #OnLord," Trouble replied in the comment section of Say Cheese TV's Instagram account featuring the repost of Lil Duval's question.

For the final results of the poll, 69.3 percent of people said they wouldn't let Drake sleep with their wife, but 30.7 percent said that they would be down.

Lucky for Trouble, he already has a track with Drake. The two rhymers collaborated two years ago on the TM88-produced track "Bring It Back," which appears on Trouble's debut album, Edgewood, with Mike Will Made-It. The LP and the visual for the record both came out in March of 2018. The video features scenes from Trouble's short film, Edgewood, which shares the same title as his album.

As far as Drake goes, while fans await his Certified Lover Boy album, which is expected to arrive in January, reports recently surfaced online that he's selling candles that smell like him. There are five scented candles altogether: Carby Musk, Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts and Muskoka. Carby Musk is going for $80 while the others are priced at $48.