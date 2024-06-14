Don Toliver, Moneybagg Yo, $uicideboy$ and More – New Hip Hop Projects

The fight for song of the summer has officially started, and this week a handful of amazing rappers are entering the ring with new projects. This week, a Cactus Jack signee returns with new music after just one year away from the studio, a Memphis rapper also drops off his first album since 2021, a duo out of New Orleans brings the heat back with a hard-hitting collection of new songs and more.

Don Toliver Drops Hardstone Psycho

It's only been a year since Don Toliver dropped off his Love Sick album, but the Houston rapper continues his run with his latest album Hardstone Psycho. Toliver had started off 2024 strong with the singles "Bandit" and "Deep in the Water" in February and March. Following the May release of his third single "Attitude" featuring Cash Cobain and Charlie Wilson, Toliver confirmed the three tracks were all part of a new album rollout. The new project features additional appearances from Travis Scott, Kodak Black, Teezo Touchdown and Future.

Moneybagg Yo Returns With Speak Now

On May 1, Moneybagg Yo announced he'd be dropping off a new album titled Speak Now. In an Instagram post unveiling the project's cover, he said the new tape is for his day one fans, writing in part: "This For My Day 1 Core Fan Base The Ones Who Was There Since The Beginning!!" He followed up the announcement with the new single "Tryna Make Sure," followed by "Play Da Fool" on June 7. Speak Now serves as Moneybagg Yo's first album since 2021's A Gangsta's Pain and first new project since his Hard to Love mixtape last June, both of which peaked at No. 1 and No. 10 on the Billboard 200, respectively.

$uicideboy$ Unleashes New Project New World Depression

$uicideboy$ have unleashed their latest effort New World Depression. The album comes after they dropped off Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation and their Dirtiestnastiest EP with Germ. "Us vs. Them," the lead single off New World Depression, cracked the Billboard Hot 100 back in April at No. 96. The pair then dropped off the songs "Are You Going to See the Rose in the Vase, or the Dust on the Table?" and "The Thin Grey Line" in May. Along with the new project, $uicideboy$ will also be embarking on their annual Grey Day Tour starting Aug. 7, with support from Denzel Curry, Pouya, Shakewell, HAARPER, and Ekkstacy.

