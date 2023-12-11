Moneybagg Yo Served Court Papers at Meet and Greet by Someone Pretending to Be a Fan

Moneybagg Yo was recently served with court papers during a meet and greet by a process server pretending to be a fan.

Moneybagg Yo Gets Unexpectedly Served

On Dec. 9, video surfaced of a process server using alternative tactics to serve Moneybagg Yo with court papers. In the video, which can be seen below, the woman is in line at a meet and greet at a liquor store, where the Memphis, Tenn. rapper is sitting behind a table autographing bottles for fans. She waits her turn in line before stepping up and getting an autographed bottle.

"I'm gonna try to be discreet," the woman then tells Moneybagg, who appears confused. "You've been served."

The woman hands the rapper a stack of papers and walks aways before the clip ends.

According to one post, the court papers were in connection to Moneybagg Yo not performing at a concert.

XXL has reached out to Moneybagg Yo's team for comment.

Moneybagg Yo Show in Memphis Canceled

Back in September, a Moneybagg Yo show was canceled in his hometown of Memphis. Following backlash, the CMG rapper released a statement saying the cancelation was not his fault.

"I did not cancel s**t FedExForum canceled the show!" he wrote on social media. "I Spent $300k in production and had special guests popping out to help me put on for my city! S**t broke my heart frfr that was the one show I was looking for to I love coming home I tried everything in my power to assure them that none was gone happen ! Unfortunately At the moment we looking for another venue that's large enough will keep u updated thanks for everybody support."

It is unclear if this lawsuit is a result of the show cancelation.

See video of Moneybagg Yo being served with court papers at a meet and greet below.

Moneybagg Yo Gets Served Court Papers at Meet and Greet