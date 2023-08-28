Moneybagg Yo Gives Head-Scratching Response to Being Accused of Throwing Fake Money at Show

Moneybagg Yo is responding to claims that he gave out fake money during a recent show.

Moneybagg Yo Responds to Accusation He Passed Out Fake Money at Show

On Sunday (Aug. 27), MoneyBagg Yo shared a message on his Instagram Story to clear the air following accusations that he threw fake money during a recent concert.

"Y'all just wanna say my name for anything, I see," the Memphis rapper wrote in the post, which can be seen below. "I might throw ones but [I don't] care how much money I got, I'm not throwing out real or fake [hundreds]. Wrong man. S**t big cap."

Moneybagg Yo's explanation comes on the heels of him being accused of giving out faux cash by a woman who took her son to a recent Moneybagg Yo show.

"Y'all won't believe this," the woman said in an social media post before showing off the replica cash. "Look at this. They in there throwing fake money. Got my son all excited and they in their throwing fake money.

"Y'all, I can't make this s**t up," she continued. "Why even throw money? Y'all done hurt my son poor little feelings. He got some dollars, though. But why would y'all do that? Just don't throw no money. Y'all don't even have to throw no money."

See video of a woman complaining about fake money being thrown at Moneybagg Yo's show and his response below.

