Moneybagg Yo Opens Up About Cheating on Ari Fletcher

Moneybagg Yo recently opened up about getting caught being unfaithful to his longtime girlfriend Ari Fletcher.

On Wednesday (May 31), Moneybagg Yo was a guest on the latest episode of Angie Martinez's IRL podcast where he talked about the challenges he's faced in the last year, his new perspective and upcoming album. He also talked about being in a four-year relationship Fletcher and the "difficult times" they've faced, specifically due to his infidelities.

"I made mistakes. I made poor decisions," Moneybagg Yo explained at the 27:40 mark of the interview (below). "That's why I rock with her so tough. She helped me through that situation. I look at it like I was just being a n***a and a n***a that come from Memphis...My environment, that's what I was used to. I had never been in no real relationship before to where I'm talking to her all night. I'm checking in."

"Of course, you know, I made some mistakes. You already know what I'm getting at with that," the A Gangsta's Pain rapper continued. "She ain't take that well. And it got crazy. It's different when you have the person call them and try to tell them everything. 'He did this. He was doing this. Did you know he do this?' That made it even worse on her. But I kept it G, though. 'Yea, I did that. I'm sorry. I made mistakes. That was then.'"

"I come from a pure place when I say that," he continued. "I wanna work through it and get through it and she with it. She helping me work through it. That's why I rock with her so tough."

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher's Relationship

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher started dating in 2019, shortly after he and Megan Thee Stallion broke up. As the Memphis rapper noted, things have not all been peaches and cream. They appeared to call it quits last year. However, they got back together. Last September, Fletcher revealed they'd suffered a miscarriage. Back in February, Moneybagg Yo responded to an alleged sex tape leak.

Watch Moneybagg Yo Opening Up About Cheating on Ari Fletcher Below