Lamborghini That Moneybagg Yo Gifted Ex-Girlfriend Ari Fletcher Now Being Repossessed

The Lamborghini truck that Moneybagg Yo gifted ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher is now being repossessed.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, Luxury Lease Partners filed a petition for immediate writ of possession on Aug. 8 to have Ari's 2019 Lamborghini Urus repossessed. The company alleges that the model and businesswoman owes a remaining balance of $159,087 on the vehicle, which she owes but is leasing it.

XXL has reached out to attorneys for Ari Fletcher and the Luxury Lease Partners for comment.

The exotic car was initially a birthday gift given by her ex-boyfriend Moneybagg Yo as a birthday present in July of 2020. Since then, Ari has flaunted the SUV on her Instagram page. The Lamborghini Urus is currently priced at 230,000, according to Car and Driver, but in 2020, the luxury vehicle was listed at 211,000. The car comes equipped with tech goodies like touch-screen TVs, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go technology, blind-spot monitoring and multiple driving features to keep a driver safe on the road.

This news comes as the now former hip-hop couple reportedly have split up. No word on why the pair decided to go their separate ways.

Moneybagg Yo, born DeMario DeWayne White Jr., and Ari are known for showering each other with expensive gifts. In September of 2021, for the rapper’s 30th birthday, Ari gifted the Memphis rapper 29 acres of land that he could use at his discretion.

In an Instagram post, Ari wrote in the caption: "What do you buy someone that has it all? The gift that keeps on giving. I’ve bought you a lifetime of income, literally. Generational wealth! 28.8 acres BABY! I love you. Happy birthday ❤️ @moneybaggyo The deed is yours!."

Ari Fletcher has not addressed her legal situation with her Lamborghini SUV as of yet.