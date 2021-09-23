MoneyBagg Yo’s Girlfriend Ari Fletcher Gives Him Over 28 Acres of Land for His Birthday

Moneybagg Yo's girlfriend, social media influencer Ariana Fletcher, gave the rapper a birthday gift worth more than money.

On Wednesday (Sept. 22), the Memphis-bred rapper turned 30 years old and to celebrate his third decade of life, Ari gave Bagg 28.8 acres of land. In an Instagram post shared yesterday, Ari typed: "What do you buy someone that has it all? The gift that keeps on giving. I’ve bought you a lifetime of income, literally. Generational wealth! 28.8 acres BABY! I love you. Happy birthday ❤️ @moneybaggyo The deed is yours!."

In a video posted on Moneybagg's IG Story, Ari can be heard telling her rapper boyfriend, "Aw yeah, there go yo deed. This yo' shit, fasho. Paid for. Ain't no payments, no nothing. Everything, it's over with. It's all yo' shit. Twenty-eight point eight acres."

It's unclear where the land is located, but some are saying it's in his hometown of Memphis.

The hip-hop couple have been dating for nearly two years.

Earlier in the day, Bagg shared an image of himself with a fleet of red cars, including what appears to be a Mercedes-Benz, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, a Dodge Charger Hellcat and much more.

He captioned that carousel of images: "I Had Nun But F’s On My Report Card, Anything Possible!! Happy Bagg Day To Myself !!"

Moneybagg Yo's unmatched birthday gift comes on the same day that he dropped the remix to his Billboard-charting track "Wockesha," which features Lil Wayne and R&B singer Ashanti, whose song "Foolish" was used in the original version of the record. Wayne is on the initial version of the joint as well. "Wockesha" appears on Bagg's No. 1 album, A Gangsta's Pain, which dropped back in April.

Check out Moneybagg Yo being gifted nearly 30 acres for his birthday below.