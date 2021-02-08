Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Remixes of the Last Five Years

Everyone has a song they love, and since this is XXL, we're hoping it's a hip-hop song. With as many new tracks that artists release over time, there are situations in which the rapper, label or a mix of both want to "spruce up" a song, and give new life to something that was already successful. These changes come in the form of the remix, which is a large part of hip-hop's history, so much so that the legendary music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs claimed he invented it in 2002 with his We Invented the Remix album. While that's up in the air, remixes have been prevalent for a very long time, and there have been plenty of notable ones in the last five years.

Travis Scott, who is clearly one of the biggest rappers on Earth, doesn't shy away from remixes, whether they are his own or when he jumps onto someone else's song. La Flame already had a hit with his 2019 track "Highest in The Room," but he decided to run it back with singer Rosalía and Quality Control star Lil Baby. Both artists brought their own flavor to their record, and gave it yet another push. On the other side, Travis recently gave Young Thug's YSL crew two verses on two different remixes. He delivers an excellent performance on Lil Keed's "Wavy (Remix)," and was featured on a version of Thug's "Hot (Remix)" alongside Gunna.

The ladies have always been in the remix game, and even more so over the last five years, which reflects how popular women rappers are these days. Megan Thee Stallion had the No. 1 song in the country last May with the "Savage (Remix)" featuring a rapping Beyoncé. Cardi B jumped onto Blueface's already monstrous "Thotiana" in 2019, and took it even further with her remix. Mulatto combined two different generations on her "Bitch From Da Souf (Remix)" in 2020, adding Saweetie and Trina to the song. The women in hip-hop have been gaining real traction, and the remixes are just more proof of such.

Look for your favorite hip-hop remix over the last five years below.