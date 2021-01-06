Cardi B has exchanged a few words with WWE wrestler Lacey Evans on Twitter.

The entire situation stems from Cardi's name being mentioned by WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson on Monday's (Jan. 4) Legends Night edition episode of WWE Raw. While speaking with professional wrestler Angel Garza on the show, Wilson jokingly stated that Bardi was inside another room in the arena. She mentioned Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande as well.

"I invited Card B, Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande to come here to watch Raw tonight," Wilson told Garza. "They are living their best lives right down the hall. You know who would love that rose? Cardi B. She's lookin' so fine tonight, too. Yes, see that door right there. She's right in there. Go introduce yourself. Good luck."

In response to the video clip, Cardi playfully tweeted, "WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ....😩😂😂😂😂This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS !!!!."

Shortly after, Lacey Evans joined the conversation and wrote to Cardi B on Twitter. "Careful what you wish for ya nasty..... we aren't @NICKIMINAJ You'll get sent home with more than a busted eye. 💅👠," Evans tweeted, referencing Cardi's fight with Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala back in May of 2018, during New York Fashion Week. Cardi walked away from the altercation with a knot on her face, above her eye.

To this, Cardi responded in a now-deleted tweet, which still lives on the internet by way of screenshots. "A white woman can't never put fear on me sweetie....Got me fucked up," the Bronx rapper replied. "I was showing love to WWE the whole night yesterday I don't know where the fuck you came from with your unnecessary bullshit."

Lacey Evans scoffed back at Cardi B, "Aww bless your heart! @iamcardib U got it all wrong. I heard DEBUT and was giving you a friendly heads up! but since you wanna be a bad ass... keep me in mind when/if you show up to @WWE. Ill kick your ass while listening to your music. #PullUp."

At this point, many are privy to the fact that WWE is scripted. So, it's unclear if Lacey Evans and Cardi B's verbal exchange was playful or if things took an unexpected turn somewhere down the road.

Either way, if Cardi is set to appear on Wrestlemania 37, which is scheduled to take place on March 28 in Tampa, Fla., that's one more thing she can add to her growing résumé.