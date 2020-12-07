Cardi B Offers to Match Charity Donations From Fans After Getting Backlash for Asking If She Should Buy an $88,000 Purse

Over the weekend, Cardi B asked the public's opinion about making an expensive purchase and didn't receive the response she was bargaining for.

On Sunday (Dec. 6), after Cardi asked fans if she should drop over $80,000 on what is presumed to be a designer purse, she received backlash for her question then offered to match fan donations to any charity or foundation.

"Okay let’s do this challenge! Since ya want to tell me to donate soo much ...Drop receipts on what YOU have donated too.I will match it and donate to a organization you have donate as well.LETS START NOW!," she tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Bardi said, "Any charity or foundation drop your receipts under the comment I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation.Lets match energy."

However, this proposition wasn't received very well. People quickly sounded off with responses via Twitter.

"You’re asking THE POOR to donate during a pandemic????," one person tweeted.

Another said, "Literally the most tone deaf shit. I volunteer weekly at a food pantry and we basically are down to nothing after every single service and we’re busting our asses."

It all started when Cardi tweeted on Sunday, "Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting," adding three weary face emojis.

Shortly after Bardi posted the initial tweet, she received criticism from people making comments about American citizens—and those in other countries—struggling financially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while she is contemplating spending nearly $90,000 on a bag.

Many social media users suggested Cardi B actually donate to charities instead.

"Donate 88k to a charity for people that need help right now....u know the people that buy your music to perhaps get thru these shitty time's...idk jus sayin....," one person tweeted.

Another person suggested that Cardi B's tweet was tone deaf. "read the room.......," the person typed.

Cardi B then tweeted a few headlines to past articles that show that she has donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts and 20,000 meals. Cardi also noted that she has made donations to fans via Cash App as well.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper added that she has also had to provide for her large family during the pandemic.

Afterwards, Cardi shared proof of her matching donations and later apologized for her original tweet.

"Ok guys I apologize.There you happy ?! I don’t see ya askin trump for a apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf but," she also tweeted, adding an OK hand emoji.

Several tweets later, Cardi compared the chaos surrounding people purchasing the PlayStation 5 gaming system last month and questioned why she's receiving such negative feedback about her purchase.

"How ya was making lines to splurge on a PS5 now I’m asking my fans a question and it’s a whole issue ?," she wrote.

A number of people responded, comparing the price of the bag she's eyeing to the PS5, which is significantly cheaper.

Cardi even asked fans early Monday morning (Dec. 7) if they wanted to see a picture of the bag that's causing so much controversy. She hasn't shared the picture yet, though.

The candid artist has been wrapped up in the public's opinion on large purse purchases once before. When her and Offset's daughter, Kulture, turned 2 years old earlier this year, ’Set bought their toddler a Hérmes Birkin bag, which ranges between $12,000 and $200,000. Many people had thoughts on a child receiving such an expensive gift, but Cardi defended her husband's purchase.

See more reactions to Cardi asking fans if she should purchase an $88,000 bag below.