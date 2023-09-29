Lil Wayne, YG and Tyga, CMG and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

New music Friday is among us once again. This week, a hip-hop legend drops a prequel to his highly anticipated new album, two West Coast rappers collab for a club-ready playlist, one of the rap game's most powerful independent labels drops a new compilation and more.

Lil Wayne Drops Tha Fix Before Tha VI Mixtape

Lil Wayne is back in the saddle, dropping a new mixtape two days after his 41st birthday. The offering, titled Tha Fix Before Tha VI is a prequel to his upcoming LP Tha Carter VI, which fans have been waiting on with bated breath. The new tape features 10 song including the previously released "Kat Food," which Tunechi dropped earlier this month. It looks like we will be getting a major dose of mixtape Weezy as the project only contains features from Jon Batiste, Euro and Foushee.

YG and Tyga Collab for Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist

Two West Coast party starters collide on a new playlist for the fall, as YG and Tyga join forces on the collection Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist. On the heels of their Str8 to the Klub Tour with Saweetie being canceled earlier this month, YG and Tyga took their talents to the studio for the new release. Coming in at 14 songs, HMWULTK has guest spots from Busta Rhymes, Blxst and Lil Wayne, on the new single "Brand New."

Yo Gotti's CMG Release Gangsta Art 2 Compilation

Yo Gotti is out to prove his CMG label is still one of the most relevant indie labels in rap with the release of the second compilation Gangsta Art 2. Gangsta Art dropped last summer and featured the label's roster of Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, Mozzy, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Big Boogie and Tripstar. The latest edition has 18 songs including multiple appearances from 2023 XXL Freshman GloRilla. The posse album was preceded by the single "Big Dawg" featuring Moneybagg Yo and Sexyy Red.

