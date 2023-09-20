Lil Wayne Announces New Project Dropping Before Tha Carter VI

Lil Wayne has announced he will be dropping a new project prior to releasing his upcoming album Tha Carter VI.

Lil Wayne Announces New Project

On Wednesday (Sept. 20), Lil Wayne shared a link on his Instagram account, leading fans to a pre-save page for an upcoming project. The forthcoming offering is titled Tha Fix Before Tha VI, an obvious hint that the release will be a prequel to his highly anticipated new album Tha Carter VI. The cover art for the project shows a rose-colored image of Tunechi in a cheetah-print coat putting on sunglasses. No further details have been given on the project other than it's "coming soon."

Lil Wayne Confirms Tha Carter VI Is Coming

Lil Wayne confirmed Tha Carter VI is on the way last August during his performance at the Young Money reunion concert in Toronto. He later doubled down in a video he released on social media.

"What up, y’all, Tunechi here. Thank you. [I] ain’t shit without you," he said. "I’m not sure if you heard, but Carter VI is on the way," he concluded.

Since then, few details on the upcoming project have come out. On Sept. 1, Wayne released the single "Kat Food."

Peep the cover art for Lil Wayne's new project below.

See Lil Wayne's Tha Fix Before Tha VI Cover

