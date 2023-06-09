Lil Wayne Reveals the Only Verzuz Matchup He Would Be Interested in Doing

Lil Wayne is among several big-name rappers who fans would love to see do a Verzuz. In a recent interview, Weezy revealed the only Verzuz matchup he would be interested in doing.

Who Does Lil Wayne Want to Battle in a Verzuz?

In an interview with Rolling Stone, published on Friday (June 9), Lil Wayne disclosed the artist he would like to compete against in a Verzuz matchup. When RS asked the Young Money leader who he wanted to battle, he gave an unlikely answer.

"I was interested in Mixtape Weezy going against Lil Wayne. That would have been crazy," Wayne said.

The journalist responded, "So you'd be onstage by yourself?"

"Yeah. What other artists you think?" Wayne shot back. "There ain't no other artist that can stand on the stage next to me, bro. I'm sorry."

Lil Wayne Verzuz Talk Has Been Going on for Years

Aside from Jay-Z, fans have been eagerly anticipating Lil Wayne to participate in a Verzuz matchup. But the question remains: who would be a worthy opponent for Lil Tunechi?

In December of 2022, Wiz Khalifa threw his hat into the conversation and said that he would like to take on Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle.

"I think that would be fun," Wiz told DJ Superstar Jay in an interview. "Because Wayne's a really dope performer. Me and him going back and forth performing bangers. That s**t would be hard. And we both smoke hella weed. I think that would be more like a concert than a Verzuz."

Earlier this year, a social media debate erupted about who would win in a Verzuz battle between 50 Cent and Lil Wayne (watch video below). Hot 97 personality Ebro Darden chimed in and tweeted that Fif would "wash" Weezy. Young Guru saw Ebro's tweet and responded on his Instagram Story writing, "For the record, y'all are crazy. Wayne would wash 50. Period."

Is There a Verzuz Matchup Coming Up?

Diddy announced in May of 2023 that he would face fellow hitmaker Jermaine Dupri in a Verzuz matchup scheduled for the fall, possibly on Sept. 8, at New York's Madison Square Garden (see video below). Furthermore, Swizz Beatz hinted a Verzuz battle featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil' Kim could potentially happen.

Watch Lil Wayne's Kant Nobody Video Featuring DMX Below