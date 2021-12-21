Jay-Z believes no one can go toe-to-toe with him in a Verzuz hits battle.

Earlier this evening (Dec. 21), Hov joined a Twitter Spaces conversation with R&B singer Alicia Keys, who is promoting her new album Keys, and Rob Markman of Genius when the topic of Verzuz was brought up. The 4:44 rapper believes that no one can stand on a stage with him and hold their ground against his catalog.

"Ain’t nobody that can stand on that stage with me," Jigga humbly boasted. "I ain’t gonna lie, no disrespect. Everyone’s amazing, they’ve done what they’ve done. No one can stand on that stage with me. I'm just telling you guys the real. Theres not a shot. Theres not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage for, I don’t know how long it is? Two hours? Two hours…That’s ain’t gonna never happen. Let’s move on from Verzuz and move on to this Keys album."

"You got to stand in front of the 'Grammy Family Freestyle' live?" he added. "No one has ever even seen me perform that. You got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen. Let’s move on from Verzuz and move on to this Keys album."

The conversation on social media then moved toward the possibility that Lil Wayne can duke it out with Jay in a hit-for-hit battle, according to the good folks on Twitter.

One person tweeted, "Ask most Southern niggas who their GOAT is and it’ll be Wayne. No need in getting mad at it."

Another wrote, "Wayne got Hov songs that go harder than Hov songs.. Miss me with this."

A third person typed, "If lil wayne play duffle bag boy jay Z automatically down 10."

Jay-Z easily has one of the most revered discographies, comprised of 13 solo albums with his debut, Reasonable Doubt, arriving in 1996. He's also delivered five collaborative LPs including Watch the Throne with Kanye West in 2011 and Everything Is Love with his wife Beyoncé in 2018.

Jigga talking that talk on the audio portion of the social media platform comes less than a week after Future claimed via Twitter that he's bigger in the streets than Jay is.

Hendrix, who was joined by Kanye West during his Rolling Loud Los Angeles set this month, tweeted, "I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever..tuh. Everything I do legendary or it want get done. Tuh."

He later wrote, "In the streets im bigger then jigga. Ima run me a b up easy.

Jay's appearance on Twitter Spaces caught many by surprise as he isn't an avid user of social media. If you recall, he joined Instagram last month to promote his Netflix film, The Harder They Fall, and deactivated his account a day later.

Listen to Jay-Z saying that no one would be able to hold a candle to him in a Verzuz battle below.