Jay-Z Deactivates Instagram Account After Just One Day

Just like that, Jay-Z is no longer on Instagram.

Hov fans were in a frenzy late Tuesday night (Nov. 2) and early Wednesday morning (Nov. 3) when they discovered the rap great was finally on IG. His page quietly emerged with one post in promotion of his new Netflix film, The Harder They Fall, which he produced alongside Lawrence Bender and James Lassiter, the latter of which cowrote and made his directorial debut with the movie.

Jigga, who only followed one account, his wife Beyoncé's, had 2.3 million followers at one point—in just one day. But sadly, those who thought they were going to receive Jay's gems of wisdom via the ’Gram were hit with the reality that they won't after all as the billionaire rapper-entrepreneur has actually deactivated his page.

The gunslinging, old Western movie, which stars, Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Deon Cole and host of others, is centered around two rival groups of cowboys and cowgirls who battle it out after one of their leaders is released from prison. Once one of the cowboys is aware that his archnemesis is no longer behind bars, he rallies up his vigilantes to seek revenge.

As of yesterday, the film is officially available to be streamed on Netflix.

Last month, a joint track with Jay-Z and Kid Cudi called "Guns Go Bang" that appears on the soundtrack for The Harder They Fall was teased in the trailer for the film. Jigga is on another song on the soundtrack titled "King Kong Riddim" featuring Jadakiss, Conway The Machine and BackRoad Gee.

Nonetheless, it appears that Jay-Z is no stranger to creating an Instagram page and deleting it shortly after. According to the @Jay_Z_Daily Twitter page, six years ago, Hov did the same thing just to wish the late Michael Jackson a Happy Birthday. The name of the IG account was HovSince96 and it was deactivated 12 hours after it was made.

Jay-Z is still on Twitter (@sc), so all hope isn't lost.