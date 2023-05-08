Diddy and Jermaine Dupri Set to Face Off in Epic Verzuz Battle

Diddy's epic Verzuz battle with Jermaine Dupri is finally going down.

On Sunday (May 7), Diddy confirmed the matchup is happening this fall in a video Busta Rhymes shared on his Instagram Story. In the clip (below), Diddy is talking with Busta and Fabolous at what looks like backstage at a concert, most likely the Lovers & Friends Festival that took place over the weekend in Las Vegas.

"September 8 at The Garden, n***a. Me and Jermaine," Diddy tells Busta Rhymes and Fabolous referring to New York's Madison Square Garden. "They gon' have me in the rafters, flying out the sky."

Busta then offers Diddy some wings he has in the stash at home to help with the Bad Boy founder's grand entrance.

A possible Diddy vs. Jermaine Dupri Verzuz has been in talks for close to a year, with both producers taking jabs at each other over the proposed battle. When Verzuz went on hiatus last summer due to Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's ongoing legal issues with Triller, Puff and JD proposed doing it on their own.

"Since we ain’t f***ing with Verzuz no more 'cause they f***ing around with our boys, we don’t need to be going against each other," Diddy said last August. "Let’s come together and do that Bad Boy, So So Def in Atlanta. It ain’t no Verzuz, it’s just hit for hit."

Jermaine Dupri replied, "Let’s do it."

Now that Timbaland and Swizz Beatz appear to have settled their issues with Triller, it looks like Diddy vs. Jermaine is officially on. Verzuz appears to be ready for its return. Last week, Swizz was curiously mum when asked about the possibly of a Nicki Minaj and Lil' Kim Verzuz.

See Diddy Confirming His Verzuz Against Jermaine Dupri Below