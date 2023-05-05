Diddy Confirms He’s Dating Yung Miami

The Diddy and Yung Miami saga isn't over just yet as the Bad Boy founder has confirmed they are dating again.

On Wednesday (May 3), Vogue magazine shared behind-the-scenes footage from Diddy and Yung Miami's appearance at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday (May 1). In the clip, Puff talks about his relationship with the City Girls rapper.

"Caresha, we're dating and we're just enjoying ourselves," Diddy says in the video below. "This is what comes with dating me. Sometimes, we gotta hit that red carpet."

Later on in the video, he thanks Yung Miami for joining him at the event.

The post is captioned, "Never underestimate @diddy’s pre-red carpet routine for the #MetGala. It certainly takes an army to get the superstar ready for fashion’s biggest night—times two if you’re him and @yungmiami305, one of the highest-profile duos in entertainment."

Diddy and Yung Miami have had fans guessing about the status of their relationship for months. Rumors floated around that they were an item for close to a year before Diddy confirmed the bond on the debut episode of the Caresha Please podcast last June. Last September, Yung Miami opened up to XXL about the relationship.

"We are dating. We single, but we're dating. People don't know what dating means. He's single, I'm single, but we're dating," she explained.



Things appeared shaky when Diddy announced he had a baby with another woman last December. In March, Yung Miami confirmed she was single. Last month, she admitted she and Diddy were still friends following the breakup. During the Met Gala on Monday, Diddy started sweating when asked about their relationship status on the red carpet.

See Diddy Confirming He Is Dating Yung Miami Below