Bow Wow Says He Handled His Issue With Diddy for Allegedly Dating Bow’s Ex-Girlfriend

Bow Wow says he handled his issues with Diddy after the music mogul allegedly dated Bow's child's mother, Joie Chavis.

Last week, Bow Wow appeared on The Baller Alert Show where he talked about his beef with Jermaine Dupri, fatherhood, music and more. During the sit-down, Shad also touched on squashing things with Diddy after taking issue with the Bad Boy founder allegedly wooing the mother of Bow's daughter a few years back.

"She knew better," Bow Wow said. "For me, it’s more of a man thing. Me and her, we had our discussion about it, trust me...We had our little rap. Me and dude, we definitely had our rap, but I’ll keep that between us. We had our pow wow. We handled it how we was supposed to handle it. And that was just that."

"But all men know, it’s a conduct and code you go by. It's certain things are off limits," Bow Wow continued. "Everybody knows wives and baby mamas is just some sh*t that you stay clear from. I'ma savage. But I do savage f*ckery sh*t to n*ggas I don't really give a f*ck about or if I don't know you."

Bow and Joie Chavis have a daughter together who was born in 2011. Chavis also has a child with Future, who was born in 2018. Back in 2021, photos leaked of Diddy and Chavis showing PDA on a boat in Italy. However, Chavis claimed the international outing was a business trip and nothing more than the kiss that was captured on camera occurred between them.

See Bow Wow Addressing Diddy Allegedly Dating His Child's Mother Below