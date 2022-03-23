Bow Wow Calls All of His Own Albums ‘Mid,’ Throws Shade at Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow held an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter today and shocked his followers by calling all of his own albums “mid” and seemingly throwing shade at hitmaker Jermaine Dupri.

On Wednesday (March 23), Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, jumped on the social media networking platform and got a few things off his chest. “What you wanna know? Ask me,” he tweeted early this morning.

During the four-hour Q&A session on Twitter, the former So So Def rapper was asked what are his favorite albums, to which he said none of them.

"Dont care for any of my albums," Bow responded. "Dont have a fav song. Really dont care about em like yall do."

Another fan asked what was his favorite album specifically and Bow Wow replied, "None of them. They all mid. Yall think im playing but im dead forreal."

When another suggested that his fourth album Wanted was his best and that "Roc the Mic" was his best single, Bow Wow seemingly downplayed his 2005 project.

"Roc the mic WACK. Wanted album mid to me. This is my opinion tho. All my albums mid. Just saying. Just because i did them dont mean i like em," he tweeted.

Several of his fans thought Bow Wow was capping, but he insisted that he wasn’t fond of any album in his catalog.

"Beware of Dog!!!! Stop talking like this tf. Are you depressed? Do you need a friend or a ear to listen to you?" wrote one follower, to which Bow responded, "Album was mid."

Also during the chat, Bow Wow seemingly was throwing shade at his former So So Def label boss Jermaine Dupri.

When a fan asked the 35-year-old rapper what is his biggest pet peeve he included JD in his response.

"When people say they gone do something and never do it," he tweeted. "Jermaine dupri is the king of doing that. Yall know me and jd be bad terms and good terms. It is what it is."

Later, Bow added that he was proud of his 2006 song "I’m a Flirt" because JD wasn’t involved in the making of the track.

"Ima flirt. Because it was w out jd. And it went number one w out jd. And i wrote it w out jd. My whole career i had to over prove to folks im not to be played w," he explained. "It was like kobe winning w out shaq. Even jd told me 'if u think u can do it w out me THEN DO IT' welp i did."

Another person asked Bow if he had to change anything from the past what would it be, he responded, "Stayed w Snoop. And never signed w nobody else."

For those who don’t know, it was Snoop Dogg who discovered Bow Wow and gave him his rap name. Bow was also once affiliated with Death Row Records before he was signed to So So Def. And now Bow Wow hopes to release his final album on Death Row Records, which was recently acquired by his mentor Snoop.

When fans warned Bow to stop shading JD, he scoffed at them.

"He aint my daddy. What he gone do?" he wrote, adding a cry laughing emoji. "Like jd can control or stop me? Haha like what? Foh," he added.

Bow Wow would later double down on his remarks about JD and cleared the air about his association with the veteran producer.

"Jd cool. We just dont work together that’s all," he tweeted. "Me n jd aint worked together in like 10 years. I gotta work with the man to be cool?"

Bow Wow had a very interesting Q&A session. You can read it all at twitter.com/smoss.