Bow Wow Wants to Join WWE After Releasing His Last Album

After putting more than two decades of effort into the rap game with success, Bow Wow has announced his plans to trade in his mic for a career as a professional wrestler.

Early Monday morning (Feb. 8), Bow Wow, who recently received backlash for performing in Houston during the COVID-19 pandemic, promised fans his last studio album would introduce fans to another side of himself. In a tweet, Bow confirmed he is working towards joining the WWE as a wrestler.

"Now i know this might sound crazy... BUT... after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film," Bow Wow started. "And joining the @WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!!."

Bow continued to express his desires for a life as a professional WWE wrestler by announcing his choice of a tag team partner.

"Me and @reymysterio vs whoever @WWE for the tag team titles...," he added.

He also shared a post via Instagram on Tuesday morning (Feb. 9), which said, "And they thought I was playing... Lets go @wwe Just a life long dream. Something else to add on my resume."

Bow Wow's comments about joining the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. received a lot of fan support. Many Twitter users promised they would buy tickets to see WWE shows if the rapper became a member of the organization.

While Bow clearly has a plan for his future—post-rap—the rhymer has yet to confirm his album's release date. Bow Wow has been mentioning his next album will usher in his retirement since 2016. The next and final project is rumored to be called Before 30, according to posts shared by the 33-year-old rapper via social media, but there are no confirmations yet.

Most recently, he dropped a new song called "Pain," which will appear on the forthcoming effort.

Bow Wow isn't the first hip-hop artist to express interest in or be involved in professional wrestling. Snoop Dogg made an appearance on TNT's All Elite Wrestling Dynamite show last month.

Cardi B also exchanged words with WWE wrestler Lacey Evans on Twitter following Bardi being mentioned during the Legends Night edition episode of WWE Raw in January.