A Look at 20 of the Youngest Rappers to Grab the Spotlight in Hip-Hop History

Over a decade after Fish Scales rapped, "Man, it's a new day, listen to the kids," on Nappy Roots' 2010 song "Be Alright," the advice still rings true. While the 50th anniversary of hip-hop this month has celebrated many of its legends, the genre has proven that it has always been a young person’s game. The youngest rappers of all time have made indelible impacts on the culture in different ways. Take a look at how these artists came up at the earliest points of their careers, and were grabbing headlines before some of them were even a teen.

Thirty years ago, a 6-year-old Lil Bow Wow made his entry into the game, and got a big cosign from Snoop Dogg. The Doggfather featured the young rhymer on "Gz and Hustlas," a song on Snoop's 1993 album, Doggystyle. The moment was a launching pad for Bow's success as a child rap star.

In 2016, Jermaine Dupri teamed with Lifetime network to produce the reality television series The Rap Game. Several winners were younger than 18, including Latto, who won the show’s inaugural season at 16 years old, and J.I. the Prince of N.Y., nearly winning the second season at 15 years old.

They say age ain't nothing but a number, and never has it been more apparent than with these 20 artists. The rap game always inspired the future generations of rhymers to carve their own paths, like Nas, whose rise as a verbal assassin in New York began at 17 years old, to Chief Keef, who took Chicago by storm at 16, gaining the attention of artists like Kanye West.

Hip-hop is full of young, talented artists who earned the spotlight with a veteran’s touch. Here, XXL highlights artists who were making waves before the age of 18. Check out 20 of the youngest rappers to grab the spotlight in hip-hop history below.